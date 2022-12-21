© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, December 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 21, 2022 at 11:08 AM MST

Three Casper businesswomen are offering a “Christmas Miracle” to the community, whether it’s gifts for under the tree, food for a holiday dinner, or even help with the light bill. K2Radio reports the way the “Christmas Miracle” works is simple. People visit the Bird's Nest Studio website and enter some information about themselves, whether they want to give or receive, and a few other things. The women will then match people in need with what others can provide.

Special Olympics Wyoming recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. According to Oil City News, Special Olympics does sports training and competition for individuals with intellectual disabilities around the state. The athletes and their families are never charged to play and participate.

Bioengineering students at Jackson Hole High School took a field trip last month to St. John’s Health to learn about the latest in spinal surgery navigation. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the students used augmented reality to do surgery on a test dummy. The technology, which is actually used by surgeons, allows for greater accuracy.

And ourfitpets.com has ranked Wyoming as the third best state for dog owners, citing the number of registered dog sitters and the amount of outdoor space per person.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel