Wednesday, December 21

Three Casper businesswomen are offering a “Christmas Miracle” to the community, whether it’s gifts for under the tree, food for a holiday dinner, or even help with the light bill. K2Radio reports the way the “Christmas Miracle” works is simple. People visit the Bird's Nest Studio website and enter some information about themselves, whether they want to give or receive, and a few other things. The women will then match people in need with what others can provide.

Special Olympics Wyoming recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. According to Oil City News, Special Olympics does sports training and competition for individuals with intellectual disabilities around the state. The athletes and their families are never charged to play and participate.

Bioengineering students at Jackson Hole High School took a field trip last month to St. John’s Health to learn about the latest in spinal surgery navigation. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the students used augmented reality to do surgery on a test dummy. The technology, which is actually used by surgeons, allows for greater accuracy.

And ourfitpets.com has ranked Wyoming as the third best state for dog owners, citing the number of registered dog sitters and the amount of outdoor space per person.