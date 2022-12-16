© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Elon Musk suspends high-profile journalists from Twitter

Published December 16, 2022 at 10:11 AM MST
The Twitter page of Elon Musk is seen on the screen of a computer. (Eric Risberg/AP)
The Twitter page of Elon Musk is seen on the screen of a computer. (Eric Risberg/AP)

Last night, Elon Musk, took the dramatic step of suspending a number of high profile journalists off Twitter, despite repeated statements about “freedom of speech” on the platform. The suspension drew widespread criticism of censorship.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Zoë Schiffer, managing editor of Platformer, a publication about the intersection of tech and democracy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.