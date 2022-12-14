Wednesday, December 14

Yellowstone National Park is part of the White House’s holiday display. The Big Horn Radio Network reports the park is represented by a snow-covered Christmas tree bedazzled with white lights and an image of visitors overlooking a thermal feature above one of the East Room’s fireplaces.

Four Casper kids shared the holiday spirit on Thanksgiving day by shoveling their neighbor’s sidewalks and driveways. K2Radio reports the four boys went from house to house, knocking on doors and asking if the residents needed their sidewalks shoveled. Even if people didn’t answer, they shoveled anyway.

On the topic of snow-shoveling acts of kindness, three men recently helped a 73-year-old woman shovel her walk. According to K2Radio, the men were driving past and immediately stopped and jumped out to help, asking for nothing in return. After a K2Radio story about the mysterious helpers, the men, who call themselves ‘The Lawn Rangers,’ stepped up. They’re part of a local landscaping business and say they’re always more than willing to help the community.

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is holding its third annual “Cards of Caring” initiative. They are asking people to create and send holiday cards to be shared with patients and clients in both Natrona and Converse County.