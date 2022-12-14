© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, December 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 14, 2022 at 11:35 AM MST

Yellowstone National Park is part of the White House’s holiday display. The Big Horn Radio Network reports the park is represented by a snow-covered Christmas tree bedazzled with white lights and an image of visitors overlooking a thermal feature above one of the East Room’s fireplaces.

Four Casper kids shared the holiday spirit on Thanksgiving day by shoveling their neighbor’s sidewalks and driveways. K2Radio reports the four boys went from house to house, knocking on doors and asking if the residents needed their sidewalks shoveled. Even if people didn’t answer, they shoveled anyway.

On the topic of snow-shoveling acts of kindness, three men recently helped a 73-year-old woman shovel her walk. According to K2Radio, the men were driving past and immediately stopped and jumped out to help, asking for nothing in return. After a K2Radio story about the mysterious helpers, the men, who call themselves ‘The Lawn Rangers,’ stepped up. They’re part of a local landscaping business and say they’re always more than willing to help the community.

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is holding its third annual “Cards of Caring” initiative. They are asking people to create and send holiday cards to be shared with patients and clients in both Natrona and Converse County.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel