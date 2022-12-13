Tuesday, December 13

Youtuber and Casper resident Jeffree Star is opening a new store in Casper with some unique merchandise. The Casper Star-Tribune reports it will include products from Jeffree Star Cosmetics and meat from Star Yak Ranch, among other items. It’ll also include a Jeffree Star museum.

Former Jackson Hole High School Tennis Coach Jim Bowles and his son Clint won a U.S. Tennis Association father-son national championship last month. Buckrail reports the duo has been playing in father-son tournaments for the past 10 years. This was the first national championship for Jim, but Clint has previously won three USTA singles national championships.

Dozens of kids got up early on a recent Saturday to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the big screen. The Gillette News Record reports Campbell County High School boys’ soccer team coach Chris McMackin worked with the movie theater to play the U.S. Netherlands match. The kids enjoyed cheering for the U.S., even though they ultimately lost.

K9 Riggs at the Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office will get a new bullet and knife-proof vest. The Big Horn Radio Network reports it was donated from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. It is custom fit and should arrive within eight to ten weeks.