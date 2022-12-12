© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, December 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 12, 2022 at 1:19 PM MST

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on December 11, 1887, the name of Green River City was modified to Green River. On December 13, 1901, prisoners were transferred from Laramie to the new Rawlins penitentiary. On December 14, 1871, Wyoming’s second territorial legislature nearly did away with votes for women. It failed by just one vote to override Gov. John Campbell’s veto of a bill that would have repealed the women’s suffrage act, which was passed just two years before. On December 15, 1963, the Esther Morris statue was dedicated at the Wyoming Capitol. On December 16, 1868, the Dakota Territorial Legislature formed Albany County and Carbon County out of the western part of Laramie County. On December 16, 1942, Bob Hope entertained the troops at Casper Army Air Base. On December 17, 1897, the Laramie Boomerang reported that Laramie inventor Elmer Lovejoy was waiting for a shipment of wheels for his horseless carriage.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
