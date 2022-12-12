Monday, December 12

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on December 11, 1887, the name of Green River City was modified to Green River. On December 13, 1901, prisoners were transferred from Laramie to the new Rawlins penitentiary. On December 14, 1871, Wyoming’s second territorial legislature nearly did away with votes for women. It failed by just one vote to override Gov. John Campbell’s veto of a bill that would have repealed the women’s suffrage act, which was passed just two years before. On December 15, 1963, the Esther Morris statue was dedicated at the Wyoming Capitol. On December 16, 1868, the Dakota Territorial Legislature formed Albany County and Carbon County out of the western part of Laramie County. On December 16, 1942, Bob Hope entertained the troops at Casper Army Air Base. On December 17, 1897, the Laramie Boomerang reported that Laramie inventor Elmer Lovejoy was waiting for a shipment of wheels for his horseless carriage.