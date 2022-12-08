© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, December 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 8, 2022 at 7:25 AM MST

Distance hiker and high school teacher Charlie Janssen recently accomplished what fewer than 15 people have ever done. County10 reports Janssen finished the Triple Crown of Hiking, meaning he hiked over 7,800 miles on the Appalachian, Pacific Crest, and Continental Divide Trails. Janssen passed through Lander in September on day 38 of his Continental Divide hike.

Two women from Cody ran the New York City Marathon in early November in support of charities. The Cody Enterprise reports Marian Miears and Cathy Roes were part of 50,000 runners in the marathon, but they still managed to find each other during the race. Both women completed the race. Roes raised money for a charity in honor of her mom, who died of cancer. Miears raised money for Team for Kids.

Western Wyoming Beverages is helping pay off students' school lunch balances. The Uinta County Herald reports the fund drive will happen at the same time as other food drives it sponsors. It goes until December 14.

The Riverton Museum recently hosted a Girl Scouts of Wyoming and Montana 100th Anniversary event. The main event was when local Girl Scouts walked the runway at the Riverton Museum modeling Girl Scout Uniforms from the past

