Wyoming Public Media 2022 Holiday specials

(all dates subject to change)

Saturday Dec. 17 6pm – Retro Cocktail Hour Christmas Show- Two hours of finger-snapping, hip-shaking sounds for the holidays. Hang the mistletoe and spike the egg nog - you're in Yulesville, baby!

Monday Dec. 19 8pm – Candles Burning Brightly- A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Tuesday Dec. 20 8pm- A Soulful Christmas is an uplifting, relevant display of Black music in the classical, gospel, spiritual, and jazz-inspired style. This special celebrates the non-idiomatic Black classical music, while exploring non-idiomatic choral traditions.

Wednesday Dec. 21 8pm - The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice. A musical celebration of the winter holidays -- Christmas, the Solstice, Chanukah, Jonkonnu, New Year’s and Twelfth Night/Epiphany -- featuring traditional carols, anthems, wassails, hymns, children’s game-songs, and folk dance-tunes excerpted from live Christmas Revels stage productions presented around the country.

Friday Dec. 23 3pm Selected Shorts- Holidays with Mom. Guest host Meg Wolitzer presents two stories about being home for the holidays and how you can count on your Mom to be there for you—and possibly to complicate things.

7pm - A Chanticleer Christmas- This program of holiday favorites, new and old, will be presented live in concert by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices." Chanticleer is one of the premiere vocal ensembles in the nation. The ensemble has won two Grammys and is a member of the American Classical Music Hall of Fame.

Saturday Dec 24

11am - Ranch Breakfast Christmas Show. Join Tom Wilhelm for the best in bluegrass and folk music for the holidays.

1pm - Mark O’Connor’s An Appalachian Christmas- Mark O’Connor, famous bluegrass fiddler and respected American composer, leads the O’Connor Band and special guest Nancy Ives, principal cellist of the Oregon Symphony, in An Appalachian Christmas.

6pm - All Is Bright is an hour of contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. This program uses sacred choral music grouped in a way to tell the traditional Christmas story by way of songs about angels, the star, and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cambridge Singers, Cantus, and Chanticleer.

Sunday December 25

6am- Welcome Christmas is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, conducted by Philip Brunelle. This program presents an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest.

Classical Wyoming

December 23 – December 25 - Classical 24 Holiday Music

December 24 8am- A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols presents your audience with an opportunity to share in a world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music. This special will be presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

December 25 9am- St. Olaf Christmas Festival. The program includes sacred choral and instrumental music from many traditions: beloved hymns, classical masterworks, folk songs from around the world, and African-American spirituals.