Tuesday, December 6

A Park County family has been reunited with their dog after she had been missing for 13 days. The Cody Enterprise reports two days after Lola disappeared, an animal shelter in Billings took her in. Soon after, another shelter claimed she belonged to them. That shelter was trying to sell Lola for over $400 and had also dyed the white spots on her chest and feet. But luckily, an employee there saw a Facebook post about Lola and reunited her with her family in Cody.

Visitors to Pilot Hill Recreation Area near Laramie have new resources thanks to a local high school senior. The Laramie Boomerang reports Jack Drew coordinated the construction of kiosks for his Eagle Scout project. Each kiosk holds a trail map, information on the Pilot Hill Wildlife Management Area, posters from community groups, and free bags for dog walkers.

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming recently recognized Grace Regan of Jackson for earning her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. Buckrail reports to earn it, Regan created a mental health coloring book for teens and shared it with various groups and mental health professionals.

A kindergarten teacher at Meadowlark Elementary School in Buffalo was recently presented with the Milken Educator Award. Jessica Kavitz is the first teacher in Johnson County School District #1 to be honored with it.