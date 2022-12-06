City of Mills makes headway on prospective waterfront recreation area

Talks of getting a new riverfront recreation area in Mills have been in the works since 2014. The city just approved a bid putting sewer and water lines into the proposed area to make it more hospitable to potential investors.

Sabrina Kemper is with the City of Mills. She said much of the upfront costs are being covered by grants.

She said once the community sees headway in the waterfront project, she expects more support moving forward.

“So, as far as people walking around on that, we would be hopeful that they could start doing that by maybe Summer of 25,” she said. “But that would also require a developer who is interested and actually puts in a bid for it.”

Kemper said basic infrastructure needs to be developed.

“Developers very much shied away from it, because there wasn't the infrastructure in place and the bank stabilization that they needed to move forward,” she said.

The City of Mills is west of Casper with a population of around 4,000people.