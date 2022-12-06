© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

City of Mills makes headway on prospective waterfront recreation area

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published December 6, 2022 at 11:58 AM MST
mills-waterfront.jpeg
Nelson/Nygaard Consulting Associates
/
A rendering of the Mills, Wyoming riverfront design.

Talks of getting a new riverfront recreation area in Mills have been in the works since 2014. The city just approved a bid putting sewer and water lines into the proposed area to make it more hospitable to potential investors.

Sabrina Kemper is with the City of Mills. She said much of the upfront costs are being covered by grants.

She said once the community sees headway in the waterfront project, she expects more support moving forward.

“So, as far as people walking around on that, we would be hopeful that they could start doing that by maybe Summer of 25,” she said. “But that would also require a developer who is interested and actually puts in a bid for it.”

Kemper said basic infrastructure needs to be developed.

“Developers very much shied away from it, because there wasn't the infrastructure in place and the bank stabilization that they needed to move forward,” she said.

The City of Mills is west of Casper with a population of around 4,000people.

Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
See stories by Taylar Stagner