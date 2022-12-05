Monday, December 5

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on December 4, 1890, Wyoming legislators who were spending the night at a local residence in Cheyenne were robbed while they slept. On December 7, 1890, the subject of the sermon at the Rawlins Presbyterian Church was “Choosing a Husband.” And the next day on December 8, 1890, the owner of a Casper meat market gave his household furniture and his wife to the town blacksmith. Also on December 8, but in 1941, the FBI warned Japanese-Americans to "be discreet" in Rawlins. On December 9, 1889, a bill for the admission of Idaho and Wyoming as states was introduced to the U.S. Senate. Wyoming didn’t become a state until July of the next year. On December 9, 1898, the post office was established at Garret. On December 10, 1895, the Laramie Daily Boomerang published E. T. Payton’s letter, “State Insane Asylum,” detailing abuses that were being perpetrated there. On December 10, 1869, Wyoming Territorial Gov. John Campbell signed legislation giving women the right to vote.