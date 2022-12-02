Friday, December 2, 2022

Cody nonprofit Holiday Helpers has been renting a new location every holiday season for 23 years. But according to the Cody Enterprise, that's about to change. The nonprofit has found a permanent location and will soon begin fundraising for a new year-round building. Holiday Helpers distributes between 3,000 and 5,000 gifts to kids every year and household items to adults in need. The permanent building would allow the nonprofit to expand what it can offer.

Eleven more Wyoming anglers have been recognized as Ultimate Anglers by the Wyoming Game and Fish. To be an Ultimate Angler one must catch 10 different species of trophy-sized fish in Wyoming. This year, two 15-year-olds became the youngest to earn the status. Only 32 people have achieved the recognition.

A Cody coffee barista recently helped catch a serial flasher and got a little revenge herself. According to Cowboy State Daily, the man had flashed baristas at two kiosks multiple times. One day, the barista recognized his vehicle ahead of time and when he flashed her, she threw a cup of 170 degree water on his lap. He was sent to the Park County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

And U.S. Senator John Barrasso shared Thanksgiving dinner this year with Wyoming Marines and Airmen serving in Okinawa, Japan.