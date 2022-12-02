© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, December 2, 2022

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM MST

Cody nonprofit Holiday Helpers has been renting a new location every holiday season for 23 years. But according to the Cody Enterprise, that's about to change. The nonprofit has found a permanent location and will soon begin fundraising for a new year-round building. Holiday Helpers distributes between 3,000 and 5,000 gifts to kids every year and household items to adults in need. The permanent building would allow the nonprofit to expand what it can offer.

Eleven more Wyoming anglers have been recognized as Ultimate Anglers by the Wyoming Game and Fish. To be an Ultimate Angler one must catch 10 different species of trophy-sized fish in Wyoming. This year, two 15-year-olds became the youngest to earn the status. Only 32 people have achieved the recognition.

A Cody coffee barista recently helped catch a serial flasher and got a little revenge herself. According to Cowboy State Daily, the man had flashed baristas at two kiosks multiple times. One day, the barista recognized his vehicle ahead of time and when he flashed her, she threw a cup of 170 degree water on his lap. He was sent to the Park County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

And U.S. Senator John Barrasso shared Thanksgiving dinner this year with Wyoming Marines and Airmen serving in Okinawa, Japan.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel