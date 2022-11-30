© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, November 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 30, 2022 at 3:48 PM MST

On Halloween night, Nicholas Cashoili's truck slid off the road. The Buffalo Bulletin reports that he was unharmed but his truck was stuck and he had no cell phone signal. His ham radio, though, worked. And Jim Shirey of Buffalo happened to be on his handheld radio. He contacted 911 for Cashoili and they were able to locate and rescue him.

The American Legion Post 2 in Casper is honoring Wyoming's fallen soldiers with a new memorial. The Casper Star-Tribune reports it's a metal archway with five panels behind it and metal cutouts of soldiers standing at attention. On the back of each panel are lists of names and quotes about patriotism and the sacrifices veterans have made and continue to make.

The original members of "The Cody Band," previously known as "The Rocky Mountian Oysters," have reunited for an upcoming show. The Big Horn Radio Network reports they've not played together for almost two decades but decided to get back together as an opening band for Wyoming artist Skip Ewing.

And a 33-year-old man who allegedly stole $2,000 from a Gillette bank earlier this month has been charged with aggravated robbery. The Gillette News Record reports this was the first bank robbery in Gillette since March of 1993.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel