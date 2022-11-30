Wednesday, November 30

On Halloween night, Nicholas Cashoili's truck slid off the road. The Buffalo Bulletin reports that he was unharmed but his truck was stuck and he had no cell phone signal. His ham radio, though, worked. And Jim Shirey of Buffalo happened to be on his handheld radio. He contacted 911 for Cashoili and they were able to locate and rescue him.

The American Legion Post 2 in Casper is honoring Wyoming's fallen soldiers with a new memorial. The Casper Star-Tribune reports it's a metal archway with five panels behind it and metal cutouts of soldiers standing at attention. On the back of each panel are lists of names and quotes about patriotism and the sacrifices veterans have made and continue to make.

The original members of "The Cody Band," previously known as "The Rocky Mountian Oysters," have reunited for an upcoming show. The Big Horn Radio Network reports they've not played together for almost two decades but decided to get back together as an opening band for Wyoming artist Skip Ewing.

And a 33-year-old man who allegedly stole $2,000 from a Gillette bank earlier this month has been charged with aggravated robbery. The Gillette News Record reports this was the first bank robbery in Gillette since March of 1993.