Monday, November 28

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on November 27, 1914, the Sheridan Post reported that two British Army horse inspectors bought 400 horses at the Moncreiffe ranch near Big Horn. On November 29, 1876, Wyoming's first female governor, Nellie Tayloe Ross, was born in Missouri. On November 29, 1919, a coal shortage due to a 4-week strike caused distress in Cokeville. November 30, 1927, was the first day of the Fremont County Turkey Show in Lander. On December 1, 1869, Uinta County was created. On that same day, the Wyoming Territory Legislative Assembly banned selling elk, deer, antelope or "mountain sheep" between February and August to help their populations rebound from overhunting. On December 2, 1965, three teenagers saved some young boys from drowning after they fell through ice in Cheyenne. On December 3, 1919, escaped train robber William Carlisle was reported to be recuperating in the Douglas hospital after being shot and captured by the Wheatland sheriff.