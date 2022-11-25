Friday, November 25

A staff member at the Wyoming Rescue Mission recently helped authorities locate a baby who had been abducted from his mother. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Laura Moore recognized the baby and his non-custodial father from a recent Amber Alert out of Denver. She called the police, who arrested the man and took the baby into protective custody before returning him to his mother.

A 1903 home in Sheridan has found new life as an event space and offices. The Sheridan Press reports Sarah and Matt Houghton purchased the home in 2019 and renovated it, keeping it as original as possible. The main floor is available for events and the upstairs is home to Matt's law offices.

Jackson Hole High School and the Jackson Hole Community School hosted about 150 students from across Wyoming and Idaho last week as part of the Model United Nations. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports this is the first year that it was entirely run by students. The event models the UN General Assembly.

And the Powell Tribune reports that retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tom Fryer, a native of Powell, was featured as Grand Marshal of the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, Kansas, where he currently lives.