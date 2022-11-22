Tuesday, November 22

Wyoming Indian Schools are celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Just last week, Indigenous rapper Supaman performed twice. County10 reports the first was for students during the school day and the second was in the evening as part of the Family and Community Engagement Evening. Supaman and his DJ had the crowd laughing, moving, and singing along, all while promoting positivity, mental health, and pride in Native culture.

Olivia DiLulo, a student at Gillette College, recently earned the New Century Workforce Pathways Scholar Award and was recognized at a convention in Washington, D.C. According to the Gillette News Record, every community college in the United States nominates a student for the award, then the state submits the highest ranked candidate for the national scholarship.

Hayden Hubbard, from Burns, recently received a bronze at The National Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo. The Pine Bluffs Post reports there were 47 states that participated in the Creed contest.

And Oil City News reports that visitors to the National Historical Trails Interpretive Center in Casper will have the chance to view and operate a variety of different model trains throughout the month of December.