Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, November 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 21, 2022 at 1:47 PM MST

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on November 20, 1868, rioters in Bear River City, Wyoming Territory, burned the offices of the Frontier Index. On November 21, 1940, novelist Ernest Hemingway married war correspondent Martha Gellhorn at the Union Pacific Depot in Cheyenne. On November 22, 1965, the bone of an extinct camel was found in a gravel pit near Laramie. Also on November 22, but in 1982, President Reagan announced the placement of the MX missile system in Wyoming. On November 24, 1890, Francis E. Warren resigned as the state's first governor after just six weeks in office. He had been elected by the Wyoming Legislature to the U.S. Senate. Just 39 years later, on November 24, 1929, he died of pneumonia in Washington, D.C. at the age of 85. On November 25, 1889, the Rawlins school closed because of scarlet fever. On November 26, 1942, it was announced that there would be no outdoor lighting in Lusk in accordance with a request by the War Production Board.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
