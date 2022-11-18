Embracing life as a late bloomer

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Late Bloomers. Check out Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4.

For most of her life, writer Doree Shafrir felt like she was always falling behind her peers. She describes how she finally came around to accepting–even celebrating–life as a late bloomer.

About Doree Shafrir

Doree Shafrir is a journalist, author and podcaster. Her most recent book, a memoir titled Thanks for Waiting, is about her life as a late bloomer.

Shafrir writes for a newsletter called Thanks for Asking, in which she discusses life and motherhood. She also hosts two podcasts, Forever35 Podcast, a show about self-care, and Matt & Doree's Eggcellent Adventure Podcast, a personal show she co-hosts with her husband about their journey with IVF.

Shafrir lives in Los Angeles.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner White.

