Thursday, November 17

Lander local David Dempster finally got a new kidney after waiting over two years with Stage 5 Kidney Disease. According to County10, over $16,000 had been raised by the local community to help pay for the surgery.

In late October, students from the Gillette FFA Chapter at Campbell County High School and the Coal Country FFA Chapter at Thunder Basin High School walked away from the national convention with top placings. The Gillette News Record reports the Quiz Bowl team placed fourth overall in the nation and had two top-10 finishers. And the individual scores of four students in the veterinary science team division were combined to place seventh overall in the nation.

The Wyoming Winter Senior Games are returning to Laramie in February and registration starts November 25. The Laramie Boomerang reports participants must be 50 by December to qualify. There are a wide variety of sports competitions, both indoor and outdoor.

The Woman's Club of Rock Springs recently celebrated its 100th year. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the club has been active in the community and received several accolades during the celebration.