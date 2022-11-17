© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, November 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 17, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST

Lander local David Dempster finally got a new kidney after waiting over two years with Stage 5 Kidney Disease. According to County10, over $16,000 had been raised by the local community to help pay for the surgery.

In late October, students from the Gillette FFA Chapter at Campbell County High School and the Coal Country FFA Chapter at Thunder Basin High School walked away from the national convention with top placings. The Gillette News Record reports the Quiz Bowl team placed fourth overall in the nation and had two top-10 finishers. And the individual scores of four students in the veterinary science team division were combined to place seventh overall in the nation.

The Wyoming Winter Senior Games are returning to Laramie in February and registration starts November 25. The Laramie Boomerang reports participants must be 50 by December to qualify. There are a wide variety of sports competitions, both indoor and outdoor.

The Woman's Club of Rock Springs recently celebrated its 100th year. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the club has been active in the community and received several accolades during the celebration.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
