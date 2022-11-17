Former prosecutor on how Trump's reelection bid complicates criminal investigations against him

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with University of Michigan law professor Barbara McQuade about whether the Department of Justice will feel pressure to appoint a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump now that he is running for re-election, and when she thinks the DOJ might bring any criminal charges related to the Jan. 6 riot or the mishandling of classified documents.

