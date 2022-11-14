Monday, November 14

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on November 13, 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad tracks arrived in Cheyenne, Dakota Territory. Also on November 13, but in 2004, the elegant Hyart Theatre in Lovell reopened after being closed for a dozen years. On November 14, 1913, the Thermopolis Record reported that “wheat brought from an Egyptian tomb and sown in Wyoming’s splendid soil promises to make a record.” Also on November 14, but a few years later in 1935, Crook County News reported that a Montana man was killed by a flying sheep… On November 15, 1890, Joseph M. Carey was elected to the U.S. Senate by the state legislature. On November 18, 1902, the Irma Hotel, named for Buffalo Bill's daughter, opened in Cody. On November 19, 1919, Bill Carlisle robbed passengers on a Union Pacific train near Rock River, but allowed returning World War I veterans to keep their money. He had escaped from the state penitentiary in a shirt box four days earlier.