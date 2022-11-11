© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, November 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 11, 2022 at 12:41 PM MST

Rock Springs resident Richard Turner recently upgraded his wheels thanks to a couple of kind coworkers. SweetwaterNow reports that after his car was repossessed through no fault of his own, Turner was riding a bike to work. His coworkers noticed and with the cold weather setting in, they decided to buy him a car. They surprised him with the new-to-him car when he arrived at work one day and even paid the title and registration for him.

A student at Hot Springs County High School has been selected to perform at Carnegie Hall. According to a press release, Aidan Freeman will perform alto saxophone with the High School Symphony at the concert in February. He will join other performers from 48 states, Canada, China and South Korea.

The Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs is displaying local artists' pet portraits. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the prompt was to insert a pet into an old master's painting. Several mediums are represented, including watercolor, photography, and even a relief statue.

And the University of Wyoming Division of Kinesiology and Health Master of Science in Physical Education Teacher Education Program has been recognized as the first in the nation by EduMed.org.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel