Friday, November 11

Rock Springs resident Richard Turner recently upgraded his wheels thanks to a couple of kind coworkers. SweetwaterNow reports that after his car was repossessed through no fault of his own, Turner was riding a bike to work. His coworkers noticed and with the cold weather setting in, they decided to buy him a car. They surprised him with the new-to-him car when he arrived at work one day and even paid the title and registration for him.

A student at Hot Springs County High School has been selected to perform at Carnegie Hall. According to a press release, Aidan Freeman will perform alto saxophone with the High School Symphony at the concert in February. He will join other performers from 48 states, Canada, China and South Korea.

The Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs is displaying local artists' pet portraits. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the prompt was to insert a pet into an old master's painting. Several mediums are represented, including watercolor, photography, and even a relief statue.

And the University of Wyoming Division of Kinesiology and Health Master of Science in Physical Education Teacher Education Program has been recognized as the first in the nation by EduMed.org.