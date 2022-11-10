Thursday, November 10

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS hosted its annual Pumpkin Drop n' Smash last Friday at the Teton County Fairgrounds. Buckrail reports that residents brought their jack-o-lanterns, and they were dropped from an aerial ladder at large targets below.

Make-A-Wish Wyoming recently granted a 9-year-old from Rock Springs' wish. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Wyatt asked for a dog of his very own. Soon after, Midnight the black Pomeranian was flown into Wyoming. Now the two can be found watching Denver Broncos football games together.

Campbell County buildings will be lit up with green lights through Sunday as part of Operation Green Light. According to a press release, the movement is meant to support military veterans, and raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans. Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate too, even beyond Sunday.

And University of Wyoming Libraries recently launched a new open access peer-reviewed research journal called "The Journal of Open Educational Resources in Higher Education." Submissions are open to researchers beyond UW.