Wednesday, November 9

The Wyoming Integrated Test Center recently became the 15th carbon capture research facility inducted into the International Test Center Network. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports it's also the largest in the U.S. to be inducted.

The Antelope Butte Ski Patrol in Shell has been honored with the National Outstanding Small Patrol 2022 award. According to the Big Horn Radio Network, the patrol was also a runner-up for the 2021 award.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum has been accepted into the Collections Assessment for Preservation program. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports it provides small and mid-sized museums with partial funding to study all of the institution's collections and buildings and procedures relating to the care of collections. The museum will use the money to hire a professional collections assessor and a building assessor.

Local photographer Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven is a finalist in the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the photo is of a well-known local moose nicknamed "Shoshone" with his lip curled back, which makes him look like he's smiling. Fans can vote on his photo until December 8.