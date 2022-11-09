© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, November 9

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 9, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST

The Wyoming Integrated Test Center recently became the 15th carbon capture research facility inducted into the International Test Center Network. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports it's also the largest in the U.S. to be inducted.

The Antelope Butte Ski Patrol in Shell has been honored with the National Outstanding Small Patrol 2022 award. According to the Big Horn Radio Network, the patrol was also a runner-up for the 2021 award.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum has been accepted into the Collections Assessment for Preservation program. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports it provides small and mid-sized museums with partial funding to study all of the institution's collections and buildings and procedures relating to the care of collections. The museum will use the money to hire a professional collections assessor and a building assessor.

Local photographer Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven is a finalist in the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the photo is of a well-known local moose nicknamed "Shoshone" with his lip curled back, which makes him look like he's smiling. Fans can vote on his photo until December 8.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel