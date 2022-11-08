Tuesday, November 8

The Campbell County High School student council kicked off November with a day of gratitude. The Gillette News Record reports a few members met students at the entrance to the school with a piece of chalk and a request: write what you're thankful for. Many students did, and the sidewalk was transformed.

A team backed by Wilson-based Teton Gravity Research recently found the equipment that was abandoned by two American explorers in the Yukon in 1937. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports they were attempting to become the first to scale the highest unclimbed peak in North America, Mount Lucania. The cameras and film are being treated at labs in Ottawa and Winnipeg in the hope of preserving them.

Greybull recently unveiled a new community mural. The Greybull Standard reports 27 artists worked a combined 386 hours of volunteer time over the last month to complete it. The mural hopes to celebrate the town's people and welcome visitors.

And the Riverton Ranger reports that a new sign welcomes people to Hudson too. Erin Mason, a student at the Wind River Job Corps Center in Riverton, designed and created it, drawing on the community's history of coal mining.