© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Supreme Court hears case with big implications for Medicaid

NPR
Published November 8, 2022 at 10:25 AM MST

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in a case that could impact Medicaid and some other safety net programs.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jamila Michener about the case and its implications, Michener is an associate professor of government at Cornell University and author of “Fragmented Democracy: Medicaid, Federalism and Unequal Politics.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.