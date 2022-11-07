Monday, November 7

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on November 8, 1911, the Cheyenne prosecuting attorney warned that all gambling in the city must forever stop. Gambling had been outlawed 10 years earlier by the McGill Act. Decades later, certain exceptions to the law have been introduced, but the Act is technically still around. On November 9, 1913, Governor Joseph Carey proclaimed the day as "Purity Sunday." The national Purity Congress wanted to suppress public vice and supported the moral betterment of all people. More recently, on November 9, 2016, Marian Orr was elected as the first female mayor of Cheyenne. On November 10, 1945, three months after the end of the war with Japan, the last Japanese-American internees left Heart Mountain Relocation Camp in Park County. Also on November 10, but in 1954, a group of Rock Springs women began a drive against "lurid comic books." On November 12, 1889, recently incorporated Newcastle held its first municipal election. And a year later on November 12, 1890, Wyoming's first state legislature was called to order.