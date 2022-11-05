'Wait Wait' for Nov. 5, 2022: With Not My Job guest Amber Ruffin

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Amber Ruffin and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Karen Chee and Maz Jobrani. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Elon's Hellscape; Minimum Wage to Maximum Wage; Season's Greetings Already?

The World Series Dump

A quick round up of stories from the 2022 World Series.

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about the surprising inspiration behind Grubhub, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Amber Ruffin answers three questions about Roughin' It

Amber Ruffin started as a writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers before becoming the first black woman to host a late night talk show. She's also our first guest to have the honor of voicing and M&M. She may rule the TV landscape, but what does she know about camping, or, roughin' it?

Panel Questions

The King's Second Throne; A Secret Winner

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Speed Walkers; 60,000 Pieces of Pleasure; An Annoying Way To Be Healthy

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the must have gift this Christmas.

