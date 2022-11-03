© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, November 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 3, 2022 at 11:26 AM MDT

The Southern side of Gillette has a new piece of art to replace the horse statue that previously stood along the street. The Gillette News Record reports that "Rusty Red" the 1925 Fordson Model F tractor was recently moved to the empty concrete pad that had held "Big Red" the horse. Residents say it's a tribute to Campbell County's agricultural roots.

When a local farmer died late last month in a beet digging accident, fellow beet farmers joined forces to finish his harvest. The Powell Tribune reports the unofficial collaboration of farmers came together in only 12 hours.

Two Buffalo High School students were finalists in the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge. According to the Sheridan Press, Alaina Gross and Izzy Haas developed a card game that's designed to play around the community with friends. Though they weren't winners of the final Pitch Day, the team said they learned a lot of important skills during the process.

The Lovell Chronicle reports a project to refurbish the iconic Grand Hyart Theatre sign in downtown Lovell and replace the neon lights with new LED lighting recently started. The sign was damaged in a 2018 hailstorm. The plan is to have it finished by the end of December.

Ivy Engel
