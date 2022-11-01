Tuesday, November 1

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on October 30, 1915, it was reported that the past year was "a profitable one for Wyoming sheepmen in every way." On October 31, 1913, the Greater Cheyenne Club removed the entire fence around the post office, apparently as a Halloween prank. Also on October 31, but in 1942, Parco residents voted to change the town's name to Sinclair. On November 3, 1913, Guernsey's schoolhouse, one of the largest buildings in the city, burned to the ground. On November 4, 1868, Oglala Chief Red Cloud arrived at Fort Laramie to sign the peace treaty that ended Red Cloud's War, which was an armed conflict between an alliance of the Lakota, Northern Cheyenne, and Northern Arapaho peoples against the United States Army. On November 4, 1889, a Wyoming Constitution ratification meeting was held in Rawlins. And on November 5, 1889, the state Constitution was approved by a 6,272 to 1,923 vote in a special election called by Territorial Gov. Francis E. Warren.