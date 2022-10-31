Monday, October 31

The Hotel Irma in Cody has had several reports of ghostly activity. Many are in Room 35, where the water in the bathroom turns on and off by itself and guests' belongings are moved in the night. Irma herself is reported to appear in Room 16. And servers see guests seated in booths in the restaurant, but no one is there when they get to the table.

The Historic Sheridan Inn is said to be home to Miss Kate, a woman who lived at and worked for the inn in the 1900s. When she died in 1968, her ashes were interred in the wall of her favorite room and she hasn't left since. Her presence is felt on an almost daily basis and she is known to repeatedly turn lights on and off and open and shut doors. Many have also reported hearing footsteps that aren't connected to any living person.

Knight Hall on the University of Wyoming Campus, where Wyoming Public Radio is housed, also has its share of ghosts. People have heard wailing coming from the second floor and seen faces peeking through the windows at night. Many have reported feeling watched in the building, especially after dark. Beating drums have been heard in the basement, and a young Native American girl has been seen on the first floor. Happy Halloween!