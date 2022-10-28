Friday, October 28

A group of community members is working to save a historic home in Laramie known colloquially as the "Fee House." The Laramie Boomerang reports the over 100-year-old house sits on land owned by a dentist's office, which would like to expand there. Now, the home has no planned home of its own. The Historic Preservation Board is looking for a possible buyer of the house or a new location it can move to.

The Gulley family in Gillette has a massive wood pallet, spool and, plank pirate ship in their front yard. The Gillette News Record reports it was built in just one weekend. On Halloween, any children who visit the ship can also plunder for candy and enjoy the swashbuckling pirates who will be providing a scare and fun for all.

The Kemmerer Gazette reports that Mountain View High School Senior Owen Burnett earned his second consecutive state title at the 3A State Cross Country Championship last weekend. Mountain View also secured their second consecutive team title.

And according to Top Data, Wyoming's favorite Halloween candy is m&m's… so, have you gotten the right candy for this Halloween?