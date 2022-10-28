After judge's ruling, Brittney Griner to be imprisoned in Russian penal colony

U.S. Olympic basketball gold medalist Brittney Griner will be imprisoned in a penal colony in Russia, though it’s unclear when, after a Russian court upheld her 9-year sentence earlier this week.

Griner plays basketball professionally in Russia and she was arrested in Moscow earlier this year after airport officials found cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner has a prescription for medical marijuana.

The White House has said she is wrongfully detained, calling the judicial proceeding this week a “sham.” Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Washington Post contributor Mary Ilyushina.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.