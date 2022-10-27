Thursday, October 27

Horizon Jr./Sr. High School in Evanston was recently recognized by Solution Tree as a Promising Practices Professional Learning Community at Work for its initial success in raising student achievement. According to the Uinta County Herald, the school's dedication to the PLC at Work process has been a major contributing factor in making a visible, positive impact on student learning.

A plesiosaur named Harold at Glenrock's Paleon Museum has been identified as a brand new species. According to the Douglas Budget, Harold's true identity was discovered by the Glenrock "Bone Biddies" - a dedicated group of volunteers composed primarily of retired women living in the community. Because this particular specimen was the first to be identified as the new plesiosaur genus and species, the site of discovery just outside of Lusk will be documented as the first, even though this particular animal may have been unearthed in other parts of the world.

The Buffalo Bulletin reports the Lady Bison cross-country team earned their fifth consecutive 3A East conference championship title recently in Torrington.

And teens in grades 7 - 12 are invited to show off their skills in the Gillette Public Library's fall photo challenge. Entries are due by November 14.