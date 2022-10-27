© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, October 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 27, 2022 at 7:30 AM MDT

Horizon Jr./Sr. High School in Evanston was recently recognized by Solution Tree as a Promising Practices Professional Learning Community at Work for its initial success in raising student achievement. According to the Uinta County Herald, the school's dedication to the PLC at Work process has been a major contributing factor in making a visible, positive impact on student learning.

A plesiosaur named Harold at Glenrock's Paleon Museum has been identified as a brand new species. According to the Douglas Budget, Harold's true identity was discovered by the Glenrock "Bone Biddies" - a dedicated group of volunteers composed primarily of retired women living in the community. Because this particular specimen was the first to be identified as the new plesiosaur genus and species, the site of discovery just outside of Lusk will be documented as the first, even though this particular animal may have been unearthed in other parts of the world.

The Buffalo Bulletin reports the Lady Bison cross-country team earned their fifth consecutive 3A East conference championship title recently in Torrington.

And teens in grades 7 - 12 are invited to show off their skills in the Gillette Public Library's fall photo challenge. Entries are due by November 14.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
