Politics roundtable: From Truss resignation to midterms

NPR
Published October 21, 2022 at 11:06 AM MDT
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party. (Alberto Pezzali/AP)
We look at some of the week’s political news, including what the resignation of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss means for the U.S., and what issues are top of mind for voters less than three weeks from the midterm elections.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd and Eric Westervelt speak with Eugene Daniels, White House correspondent and Playbook co-author for Politico, and Margaret Talev, Axios managing editor.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

