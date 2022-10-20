Wednesday, October 19

Next month, Casper will be a little bit hairier. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the National Beard and Mustache Championships will draw around 300 contestants who will compete in 47 different categories. There are categories for both natural and styled mustaches and beards as well as fake facial hair made out of practically any material. It's the first time the Beard and Moustache Championship has come to Wyoming.

WalletHub has listed two of Wyoming's cities in their rankings of 2022's Safest Cities in America. Casper ranked 30th and Cheyenne claimed the 45th spot.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department's annual Wyoming Wildlife magazine photo contest is now accepting submissions. Entries are due before midnight on November 14. More information can be found on the magazine's website.

A recent call to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office seemed a little half-baked. According to Oil City News, the reporting party's daughter allegedly entered the residence and consumed ½ tub of cookie dough. The flavor was not noted in the report, and there was insufficient evidence to show a burglary had occurred.