Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, October 19

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 20, 2022 at 8:26 AM MDT

Next month, Casper will be a little bit hairier. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the National Beard and Mustache Championships will draw around 300 contestants who will compete in 47 different categories. There are categories for both natural and styled mustaches and beards as well as fake facial hair made out of practically any material. It's the first time the Beard and Moustache Championship has come to Wyoming.

WalletHub has listed two of Wyoming's cities in their rankings of 2022's Safest Cities in America. Casper ranked 30th and Cheyenne claimed the 45th spot.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department's annual Wyoming Wildlife magazine photo contest is now accepting submissions. Entries are due before midnight on November 14. More information can be found on the magazine's website.

A recent call to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office seemed a little half-baked. According to Oil City News, the reporting party's daughter allegedly entered the residence and consumed ½ tub of cookie dough. The flavor was not noted in the report, and there was insufficient evidence to show a burglary had occurred.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel