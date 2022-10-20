Thursday, October 20

After a pipe broke in the kitchen of the Albany County Detention Center, it had to close down. But inmates still needed to eat. The Laramie Boomerang reports that the center partnered with Laramie Soup Kitchen to solve this. Detention center staff prepared some meals at the soup kitchen, and soup kitchen staff provided others during the eight days of repairs.

Chugwater could soon be home to a new Wyoming Country Western Bluegrass Hall of Fame. According to a press release, two locations in town are being considered for the new museum, which hopes to be a source of education and inspiration.

The moose that was recently spotted in Evansville is now a fugitive of the law. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the bull was captured by Game and Fish to be relocated. But before the team could hit the road, he managed to climb out of the open sun roof of the trailer and make his escape. The department is still searching for him.

And Northern Wyoming News reports Washakie County buildings will be lit up with green lights from November 7 - 13 to show support for veterans. The commissioners are inviting residents to also participate.