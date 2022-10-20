© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, October 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 20, 2022 at 8:30 AM MDT

After a pipe broke in the kitchen of the Albany County Detention Center, it had to close down. But inmates still needed to eat. The Laramie Boomerang reports that the center partnered with Laramie Soup Kitchen to solve this. Detention center staff prepared some meals at the soup kitchen, and soup kitchen staff provided others during the eight days of repairs.

Chugwater could soon be home to a new Wyoming Country Western Bluegrass Hall of Fame. According to a press release, two locations in town are being considered for the new museum, which hopes to be a source of education and inspiration.

The moose that was recently spotted in Evansville is now a fugitive of the law. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the bull was captured by Game and Fish to be relocated. But before the team could hit the road, he managed to climb out of the open sun roof of the trailer and make his escape. The department is still searching for him.

And Northern Wyoming News reports Washakie County buildings will be lit up with green lights from November 7 - 13 to show support for veterans. The commissioners are inviting residents to also participate.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
