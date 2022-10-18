© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Could Democrats lose control of the Oregon governor's office?

NPR
Published October 18, 2022 at 11:06 AM MDT
Republican nominee Christine Drazan speaks during the gubernatorial debate. (Jaime Valdez/Pamplin Media Group via AP)
For four decades, Democrats have had a tight grip on the governor’s office in Oregon. But the seat may soon slip from their grasp as Republican candidate Christine Drazan has a viable path to victory.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks learns more about the tight governor’s race from Lauren Dake, a political reporter and producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.