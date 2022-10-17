Monday, October 17

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on October 16, 1913, a reported "mad bull" created panic in Newcastle as it pursued pedestrians down Main Street. On October 17, 1937, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved the contract for construction of the Student Union. About 30 years later, on October 17, 1969, Coach Lloyd Eaton dismissed 14 Black football players from his team after they told him they wanted to wear black armbands during their upcoming game with Bringham Young University to protest racist policies of the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints. On October 20, 1913, the Burlington Railroad arrived in Casper. On October 21, 1976, Congress passed the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, substantially boosting Wyoming's share of oil royalties from federal lands in the state. On October 22, 1964, Richard Nixon campaigned in the state for Arizona U-S Senator Barry Goldwater. Goldwater was running for president against Lyndon B. Johnson, who he ultimately lost to.