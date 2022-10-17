© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, October 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on October 16, 1913, a reported "mad bull" created panic in Newcastle as it pursued pedestrians down Main Street. On October 17, 1937, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved the contract for construction of the Student Union. About 30 years later, on October 17, 1969, Coach Lloyd Eaton dismissed 14 Black football players from his team after they told him they wanted to wear black armbands during their upcoming game with Bringham Young University to protest racist policies of the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints. On October 20, 1913, the Burlington Railroad arrived in Casper. On October 21, 1976, Congress passed the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, substantially boosting Wyoming's share of oil royalties from federal lands in the state. On October 22, 1964, Richard Nixon campaigned in the state for Arizona U-S Senator Barry Goldwater. Goldwater was running for president against Lyndon B. Johnson, who he ultimately lost to.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel