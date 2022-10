Early-morning drone strikes in Kyiv killed at least three people Monday. It’s the latest barrage of Russian strikes on the capital and other cities across Ukraine.

Missy Ryan, who covers national security for our editorial partners at the Washington Post, gives Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd the latest on the war.

