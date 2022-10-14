Why Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' is so popular

This week, the limited series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” surpassed “Bridgerton” to become Netflix’s second most-watched English language series behind “Stranger Things.”

Dahmer was a serial killer that murdered 17 men and boys over more than a decade, most gay men of color. Victims’ families are among the series’ critics, saying that glorifying or humanizing a serial killer is wrong.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans about what the show’s popularity says about us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

