© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

COLA increase is highest in 4 decades as inflation shows no signs of slowing

NPR
Published October 13, 2022 at 10:33 AM MDT

Social Security recipients are set for the largest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in four decades. Next year, recipients will see an increase of 8.7%, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday morning. The news broke just as the latest inflation figures showed consumer prices continuing to rise.

MSNBC host and economic correspondent Ali Velshi joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.