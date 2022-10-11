© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

NYC turns to tents to house migrants

NPR
Published October 11, 2022 at 10:06 AM MDT

On Randall’s Island in New York City’s East River, tent shelters are being put up this week. Mayor Eric Adams said the tents are necessary for migrants coming to the city including migrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with professor Felipe De La Hoz, contributing member of the New York Daily News Editorial Board and co-founder of BORDER/LINES.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.