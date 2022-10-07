Friday, October 7

Dane Andersen with the Casper Fire-EMS Department has been going through boxes of old records and photographs from the department and sharing them with the public. Oil City News reports that by sharing the photos, sometimes people from the community are able to identify people or provide more details. Andersen has also been taking steps to organize and digitize the archives.

Two Cheyenne Animal Control officers were recently called to a report of "screams coming from an electrical pipe." When the two arrived on the scene, they found a 5-week-old kitten in a 4-foot-deep electrical pipe. They were able to rescue her and took her to Cheyenne Animal Shelter for an evaluation. With a clean bill of health, the officers are now fostering the kitten until she can be adopted.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department released eighteen black-footed ferrets last week on the historic recovery site near Meeteetse. According to a press release, this is just part of the efforts to bring the species back from the brink of extinction.

And according to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Albertsons and Safeway stores in Wyoming joined Kellogg's Feed The Love campaign to make a $25,000 donation to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative last week.