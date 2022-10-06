Thursday, October 6

The Wyoming State Museum will host an Indigenous People's Day Artist Showcase highlighting two Native artists tomorrow. According to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, this event honors the traditional and living cultures of modern Native peoples in the state. Each artist will showcase their skills in beadwork and ceramics.

A paddleboarder from Missoula, Montana recently completed his 400 mile long paddle down the Yellowstone River. The Casper Star Tribune reports Mike Richardson carried all of his camping and personal gear on a 12 foot long inflatable board and mailed packages of food to strategic locations along his route. It took him 20 days.

According to K2News, on Saturday, there was a moose that wandered through Evansville. Though it was the opening day of moose season, the Evansville Police Department didn't detain him.

Jo Gardner from Riverton recently achieved two of her goals. According to County10, she's recovering from multiple brain surgeries, among other things. She was able to walk up the hill on Main Street and walked from Teton Therapy to Federal Boulevard. She's had these goals for 7 years. Congrats Jo!