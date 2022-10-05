Wednesday, October 5

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently recovered a dead female peregrine falcon and two chicks from a cliff outside of Lander. County10 reports the female was part of a nesting pair that had been some of the most visible peregrine falcons in the state. The Wildlife Health Lab couldn't test for disease because of how long the falcons had been dead.

Danny Michael is the curator of the Cody Firearms Museum. According to the Big Horn Radio Network, Michael recently partnered with "Gamespot" on YouTube and reviewed the game "Red Dead Redemption II," which takes place in the wild west in the 1800s. The video has over 83,000 views.

Snowy Elk Coffee Co. in Cheyenne recently won multiple awards at the largest coffee roasting competition in the world. K2Radio reports the roastery won a silver medal and three bronze medals. There were over 700 entries from across the country.

Garrett Isaacson from Rock Springs was recently recognized by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department as an Ultimate Angler. According to a press release, to earn the title, one must catch ten different species of trophy-sized game fish in the state of Wyoming. It took Isaacson two and a half years.