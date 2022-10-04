Tuesday, October 4

Khery Otero from Wheatland was recently honored with The DAISY Award. According to the PC Record-Times, the international award recognizes healthcare professionals that go above and beyond. Otero was nominated by a patient.

The Park County Animal Shelter has an unusual new resident. According to the Cody Enterprise, Rox the ball python was discovered in a local garage. The animal shelter thinks he was someone's pet that escaped and made his way into the garage. He just finished his 7 day hold for his owners to claim him and is now available for adoption.

Several athletes from Casper competed in the Special Olympics USA Games in Florida recently. According to K2News, Shane Rogers competed in the bowling event and partnered with Sgt. Mike Ogden from the Casper Police Department for golf. The duo took 2nd place. Allysa Lattimer of Casper competed in powerlifting and Amanda Ward was part of the Youth Leadership Experience.

The City of Sundance is looking for members of the community who would like to receive free meat from this year's deer cull. The Sundance Times reports the city plans to take 40 animals this year and encourages interested citizens to contact city hall.