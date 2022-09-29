Thursday, September 29

A group of volunteer firefighters recently completed their third mission in Ukraine. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, local firefighter Sam Stein participated in the group's first trip and is now on the executive board of the nonprofit Project Joint Guardian, which operates these trips. The team is made up of international first responders who collect and deliver firefighting and medical gear to Ukrainian first responders and assist them on the ground.

The United States Tennis Association Intermountain Wyoming recently recognized Jackson resident Diane McGee as the 2022 "Art Frakt" Adult Volunteer of the Year for her passion for teaching tennis and taking the Parks and Rec Youth Tennis Program to the next level. Additionally, Jackson's Parks and Rec was recognized as the 2022 Organization of the Year.

September is Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month and Governor Gordon recently issued a proclamation that honored Judy Wolf for her contributions to the event. Her 26 poster designs have won awards and can be found on the walls of homes and businesses throughout Wyoming since 1997.

And according to the Lusk Herald, Lusk High School junior Camden Rose recently received all-state honors in golf.