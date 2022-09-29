© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, September 29

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 29, 2022 at 12:37 PM MDT

A group of volunteer firefighters recently completed their third mission in Ukraine. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, local firefighter Sam Stein participated in the group's first trip and is now on the executive board of the nonprofit Project Joint Guardian, which operates these trips. The team is made up of international first responders who collect and deliver firefighting and medical gear to Ukrainian first responders and assist them on the ground.

The United States Tennis Association Intermountain Wyoming recently recognized Jackson resident Diane McGee as the 2022 "Art Frakt" Adult Volunteer of the Year for her passion for teaching tennis and taking the Parks and Rec Youth Tennis Program to the next level. Additionally, Jackson's Parks and Rec was recognized as the 2022 Organization of the Year.

September is Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month and Governor Gordon recently issued a proclamation that honored Judy Wolf for her contributions to the event. Her 26 poster designs have won awards and can be found on the walls of homes and businesses throughout Wyoming since 1997.

And according to the Lusk Herald, Lusk High School junior Camden Rose recently received all-state honors in golf.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel