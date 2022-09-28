Wednesday, September 28

Students at Campbell County High School are getting an up close look at law enforcement procedures and technologies. According to the Gillette News Record, every Friday in the Justice class, sheriff's office employees give hands-on presentations, with a full tour of the sheriff's office at the end of the semester.

The Genesis Alkali Blue Mine Rescue team from Sweetwater County recently competed in an international mine rescue competition. According to the Green River Star, this was after taking first place overall in the national competition in August. They competed against 22 other teams in five different events and won first place in the mine rescue skills challenge event.

Wyoming rancher and Sublette County Legislator Albert Sommers has been awarded the 2022 National Private Lands Fish and Wildlife Stewardship Award. According to a press release, the award recognizes a farm, ranch or forest land operation that has incorporated proactive conservation and environmental practices, and exhibits outstanding stewardship of fish and wildlife resources.

And on October 15, Teton County Emergency Management will hold a free Community Emergency Response Team Basic Training program for community members.