Tuesday, September 27

A group from Jackson recently broke a shooting world record. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, a team of people custom built a rifle, which ended up costing $20,000, to hit a bull's eye from 4.4 miles away. The shooter, only identified as "Murphey," took 69 shots to beat the previous record of 4 miles, set in 2020.

The Friends of the Old Shawnee School are working to save the historic schoolhouse in the small Converse County community. According to the Douglas Budget, the school was built in 1919. Former students are trying to get it recognized as a historic site and are restoring it, inside and out.

The first woman and first American to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean will be speaking in Jackson next Tuesday. According to a press release, Tori Murden McClure was also the first American to ski the geographic South Pole, and the first woman to climb the Lewis Nunatak in the Antarctic. She's also the former Board Chair of the National Outdoor Leadership School in Lander. The event will be held in person and online.

And according to the Greybull Standard, high school junior Erika Cook recently won her third straight individual state golf title.