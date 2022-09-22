Thursday, September 22

The Lighthouse Humane Society in Gillette is about to celebrate its first anniversary. According to the Gillette News Record, the society was founded to help support the already existing animal shelter in town. It’s been slowly raising money, helping people get their pets spayed and neutered, and operating a pet food pantry. They’re currently looking for a building to expand their operations.

Cody Regional Health recently purchased two pairs of virtual reality goggles for their patients to use. According to the Cody Enterprise, they give patients and residents access to over 350 videos and activities, including things like mindfulness exercises and music, art, or nature immersion. The hospital will have the goggles for at least two years.

Two Wyoming schools were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools last week. According to the Rock Springs Rocket Miner, Washington Elementary School in Green River and Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School in Sheridan were recognized.

And according to the Pinedale Roundup, Ellen Reed from Sublette County celebrated her hundredth birthday on Monday. Happy birthday Ellen!